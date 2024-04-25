GUA MUSANG, April 25 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has served a senior police officer arrested on suspicion of protecting an illegal syndicate in the country’s capital a notice to declare his assets before April 28.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said as of now, the MACC was still waiting for the reply from the police officer concerned.

He said the MACC investigating officer would then check on the assets declared by the officer, before the case is brought to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

“This case is still under our investigation and after April 28, the MACC investigating officer will speed up the investigations based on what was reported,” he told reporters after inaugurating MACC’s new Gua Musang branch office here, today.

Advertisement

Azam said after receiving the property declaration notice from the MACC investigating officer, he would give two weeks to the latter to complete the final report on the case.

According to him, the investigation process must be done in accordance with the law before charges are filed despite the discovery of cash at the premises belonging to the senior police officer involved.

“We have to comply with the law, whereby he has been given a notice under Section 36 of the MACC Act 2009 which requires him (senior police officer) to declare his assets,” he said.

Advertisement

On March 23, a senior police officer from the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters was arrested after recording his statement at the MACC Headquarters in Putrajaya.

Subsequent inspections at several premises belonging to the senior officer led to the discovery of cash amounting to more than RM2 million.

Meanwhile, Azam revealed that 22 cases of corruption and abuse of power involving various issues in Gua Musang had been detected by the MACC in the last four years.

Commenting further, Azam said the MACC would work with other departments and agencies to identify local issues in the district. — Bernama