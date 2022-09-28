Melaka police confirmed they have not received any report of child abductions that allegedly took place in the Bukit Rambai area here, after the fake news went viral on WhatsApp and social media yesterday. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Sept 28 — Police have warned the public to be wary of fake news on child abductions in Bukit Rambai and Tangkak that has gone viral on social media.

Melaka police confirmed they have not received any report of child abductions that allegedly took place in the Bukit Rambai area here, after the fake news went viral on WhatsApp and social media yesterday.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said a voice recording of the alleged kidnapping was false and the public is advised not to believe any unfounded news.

He also reminded the public not to spread news whose validity has not been determined as it could cause public alarm.

“The Melaka Tengah district police headquarters has detected two voice recordings of fake news spreading via WhatsApp about children being kidnapped using a car at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Rambai and a van in the Bukit Rambai area.

“Police (hereby) confirm that no report was received regarding any kidnapping case as claimed,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Tangkak district police chief Supt Mohd Fadhil Minhat also confirmed that a viral message about child abduction in the district was false.

Following a review of a fake message on social media that five kidnappers were seen in a Perodua Kancil selling books to students in Solok and Tangkak, he said today that no such police report on child abduction had been received.

Christopher added that legal action will be taken against anyone found spreading fake news.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 505B of the Penal Code for causing public alarm and any party found guilty can be sentenced to two years in prison or a fine or both.

In addition, anyone spreading fake news willingly can also be prosecuted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama