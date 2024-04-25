JOHOR BARU, April 25 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) plans to introduce Komuter service to support the Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link) Project that will be fully operational on January 1, 2027.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said this was because the RTS Link Station in Bukit Chagar here will also house the Gemas-Johor Baru Electrified Double Tracking Train Project, which is below the RTS station.

“The Komuter service is already available in Kuala Lumpur and north, in the south there’s none yet. We have ETS (electric train service) between Gemas and JB, we are discussing how to integrate (the ETS track) with the RTS. So people staying in Senai, Kluang and Kulai can take the Komuter service to Bukit Chagar, (and) then take the RTS to Singapore.

“When the ETS track between Gemas and JB is ready, we do not want it to be used for just one service. It would be great if it could also be used for the Komuter service. This matter is being studied, we will look at it in detail before introducing it in Johor Baru,” he said.

Advertisement

He said this at a media conference after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of a pedestrian bridge connecting Coronation Square and the Bukit Chagar RTS Link Station at Menara JLand here today.

Meanwhile, Loke said the Bukit Chagar area here, which houses the Johor Baru-Singapore RTS Link station, is set to be a hub for the main public transport system in Johor.

“Our vision is that when the RTS Link is ready, it will be a catalyst and hub for various public transport systems in the state. It is our policy to encourage the use of public transport in the future,” he said.

Advertisement

Regarding Johor Menter Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi’s proposal to develop a multi-tiered Automated Rapid Transit (ART) system in Johor Baru to overcome congestion in the city centre, Loke said the ministry will scrutinise the proposal since Johor Baru needs an integrated public transport system.

Commenting on the progress of the RTS Link project, Loke said that as of March 31, the RTS Link rail infrastructure construction work had reached 70.45 per cent, while the Bukit Chagar Immigration, Customs and Quarantine (ICQ) Complex superstructure construction work stood at 7.02 per cent.

“Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) is building a new multi-storey ‘Park ‘N Ride’ facility in Bukit Chagar for RTS Link passengers, comprising 1,000 vehicle parking spaces.

“In addition, 700 car parks specifically for passengers of RTS Link will be provided at Coronation Square, which is only about 400 metres (m) from Bukit Chagar. This means there will be 1,700 parking bays for RTS Link passengers,” he said. — Bernama