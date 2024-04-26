KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) today questioned the Selangor state government for planning a Hari Raya Aidilfitri event shortly after the nomination of by-election candidates in Kuala Kubu Baru, Hulu Selangor tomorrow.

The electoral watchdog questioned the location and timing of the 2024 Selangor Aidilfitri Open House that will be held in the Kuala Kubu Baru town centre where the by-election campaign will be ongoing.

“Bersih would like to remind the Selangor state government that organising the Aidilfitri open house conflicts with provisions under the Election Offences Act 1954.

“Based on the event’s brochure, various celebratory activities will be held such as a feast and the giving out of duit Raya.

“Giving or serving food and giving out money during the election period are offences under Section 8 (bribery in the form of feasting) and Section 10 (bribery) under the Election Offences Act 1954,” the Bersih steering committee said in a statement today.

Bersih was responding to the “Riuh Raya, Kita Selangor 2024” state-level Aidilfitri open house event organised by the Selangor state government scheduled for tomorrow from 8pm to 11pm.

Bersih also brought to attention that the event would involve using state government resources.

It called on the Selangor state government to also ensure that the event will not be used as a platform to introduce candidates from the ruling component party and for campaigning.

“This will include putting up party flags and other campaigning methods aimed at winning support for the candidate.

“The use of non-temporary government resources such as the state government or the federal government during by-elections, such as the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election, must comply with the 3C principles (no conditions, no campaigns and no candidates) as outlined by Bersih,” read the statement.

Bersih also reminded all political parties and by-election candidates to refrain from holding open house events as such activities contravene the Election Offenses Act 1954.

Bersih has been actively campaigning for all parties to adhere to election rules for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

Last week, Bersih slammed the RM5.21 million announcement by the Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming to upgrade public infrastructure facilities in Kuala Kubu Baru before the by-election.

The Kuala Kubu Baru state assembly seat fell vacant following the death of its three-term assemblyman, Lee Kee Hiong, on March 21 due to cancer.

In the state election in August last year, Lee beat candidates from Perikatan Nasional, Parti Rakyat Malaysia and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) by a majority of 4,119 votes.