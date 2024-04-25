KUALA KUBU BARU, April 25 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) has named Hulu Selangor Bersatu acting division chief Khairul Azhari Saut as its candidate for the upcoming Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin made the announcement at the coalition’s by-election headquarters tonight, saying that the PN supreme council had unanimously agreed that the 54-year-old Hulu Selangor-born businessman was the right candidate to secure a win in the state by-election for the Opposition coalition.

“We took many things into consideration before reaching our final decision, not only in terms of the seat itself and the number of voters, but also other aspects that go beyond that, namely the current situation, and the feedback that we have received from both constituents and our sources.

“We also sought out the opinion of locals and decided to field Khairul as our candidate, because he is a local boy, well-known and mature. I think he will be an effective assemblyman,” he said during a press conference after the announcement.

Khairul Azhari, who was the former Hulu Selangor Bersatu division deputy chief, said that he aims to deliver a win for PN on May 11.

“For now, we are focused on winning Kuala Kubu Baru, and therefore, it is crucial to mobilise efficiently over the next two weeks in the run-up to polling day.

“I do not want to comment on the other party. Let’s wait for this Saturday to see whether it will be a straight or multi-cornered fight,” he said in reference to nomination day which is slated for April 27.

Also present at the candidate announcement were PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Selangor Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and PN national election director, Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who is also the Kedah menteri besar.

Yesterday, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke announced DAP national vice-chairman Nga Kor Ming’s aide, Pang Sock Tao, as Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the state by-election.

The Kuala Kubu Baru seat fell vacant following the death of its three-term assemblyman, Lee Kee Hiong, on March 21 due to cancer.

In the state election in August last year, Lee beat candidates from PN, Parti Rakyat Malaysia and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) by a majority of 4,119 votes.