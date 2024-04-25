SHAH ALAM, April 25 — The Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Selangor Expressway (LATAR) has announced the temporary closure of the Ijok interchange to the Puncak Alam interchange in both directions for four days starting next Monday.

In a statement today LATAR said the temporary closure is to facilitate the installation of bridge beams for the completion of the Eco Business Park V interchange by Eco World Development Group Berhad, spanning from kilometre (KM) 0.0 to KM 12.3 of the highway.

The closure will be on April 29 and 30 (Monday and Tuesday) and May 2 and 3 (Thursday and Friday) from 12.01am to 5am.

During this closure, traffic from Kuala Lumpur/Rawang/LATAR will be diverted to Jalan Kuala Selangor via the Puncak Alam interchange to Ijok/Kuala Selangor/West Coast Expressway (WCE). Traffic from Puncak Alam heading to Ijok/Kuala Selangor/WCE (LATAR) will be diverted to Jalan Kuala Selangor.

“Traffic from Ijok/Kuala Selangor/WCE (LATAR) will also be diverted to Jalan Kuala Selangor towards Kuala Lumpur/Rawang. Temporary directional signs will guide roadusers at the affected locations,” read the statement.

For further inquiries, contact the LATAR hotline at 03-6145 1515 or Azam Faliq Abdullah at 012-3277398. For contractor-related inquiries contact Aris Rosly at 012-3340747 and for traffic-related inquiries contact Mohamad Sabri Musa at 013-2192448. — Bernama

