A general view of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly Building in Kota Kinabalu September 30, 2020. Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, who is also Kundasang assemblyman and Sabah Industrial Development Minister, is one of six recipients of the Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK), the highest award in the state with carries the title Datuk Seri Panglima. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 30 — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam heads the list of 1,407 recipients of awards in conjunction with the 69th birthday of Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin tomorrow.

Dr Joachim, who is also Kundasang assemblyman and Sabah Industrial Development Minister, is one of six recipients of the Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK), the highest award in the state with carries the title Datuk Seri Panglima.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, Sabah state legislative assembly speaker Datuk Kadzim M Yahya, former Kota Kinabalu mayor Datuk Iliyas Ibrahim, former Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Mohammad Noor Mohammad Mansoor, and businessman Datuk Seri Lim Haw Kuang will also receive the award.

Meanwhile, Deputy Finance Minister Yamani Hafez Musa is among the 81 recipients of the second highest state award, Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu (PGDK) that carries the title Datuk.

Dewan Negara member, Senator Noraini Idris, Datin Seri Juliah Salag, wife of the Sabah Chief Minister, State Assistant Finance Minister Jasnih Daya, State Assistant Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Flovia Ng, State Local Government and Housing Minister Mohd Hamsan Awang Supain, State Assistant Youth and Sports Minister Andi Muhammaf Suryady Bandy and State Assistant Rural Development Minister Harun Durabi will also receive the same award.

Sabah assemblymen who will receive the PGDK award include Lumadan assemblyman Ruslan Muharam, Sebatik assemblyman Hasan A Gani Pg Amir, Balung assemblyman Hamild @ Hamid Awang, Pintasan assemblyman Fairuz Renddan, Tempasuk assemblyman Mohd Arsad Bistari, and appointed assemblyman Jafari Waliam.

Other PGDK recipients include Sabah National Security Council director Noor Alam Khan Abdul Wahid Khan, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah, East Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) Commander DCP Hamzah Ahmad, Fifth Infantry Division Commander Maj Gen Abdul Rahman A Wahab, ESSCom Land Operations Division Chief of Staff SAC M. Chandrasehkaran, Sabah Immigration Department director Sh Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof, Sabah Education Department director Tah Nia Jaman, Institute for Development Studies (Sabah) chief executive officer Assoc Prof Ramzah Dambul and former Universiti Malaysia Sabah vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Yap Yin Hin.

Also, there will be Ahli Setia Darjah Kinabalu (ASDK) award recipients, 246 Ahli Darjah Kinabalu (ADK) award recipients, 319 Bintang Setia Kinabalu (BSK) award recipients, 393 Bintang Kinabalu (BK) recipients, nine Justice of Peace (JP) recipients and 222 Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (PPT) recipients.

Juhar is scheduled to confer the awards during the ceremony that will take place in Istana Seri Kinabalu here tomorrow morning. — Bernama