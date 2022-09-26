Women, Family, and Community Development deputy minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff speaks while officiating the ‘Go Digital-MPUK’ programme at Bazar Siti Fatimah, Rantau Panjang in Pasir Mas September 26, 2022. — Bernama pic

PASIR MAS, Sept 26 — The Women, Family, and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) is taking a serious view of the shortage of beds in maternity wards at government hospitals and it plans to take this issue up to the Cabinet-level for discussion with the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Its deputy minister, Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff said she believed MoH would resolve this matter soon.

“I will hand this matter to the minister as I will not be at the Cabinet meeting. So we will leave it to the ministry authorities to discuss with the MoH.

“We will help each other in every way possible to provide the best service, especially for the facilities in the maternity wards,” she told reporters after officiating at the ‘Go Digital-MPUK’ programme at Bazar Siti Fatimah, Rantau Panjang here today.

The media today reported the difficulty faced by women to deliver their babies at government hospitals as they had to sit in chairs while awaiting delivery, and sometimes had to wait for days before getting a bed.

They also encountered various other difficulties, among them having to be referred to several other hospitals due to the shortage of beds.

Meanwhile, Siti Zailah welcomed contributions from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and corporate bodies to provide facilities to hospitals that did not have enough beds in the maternity ward.

“I understand the pain a mother feels when she is about to deliver, and I am sure the Ministry of Health will take action to solve this problem,” she said.

Earlier Siti Zailah said Bazar Siti Fatimah was the third bazaar in Kelantan to use the DuitNow QR system through a cashless terminal to enable transactions via debit card or credit card among local and foreign tourists.

“All entrepreneurs and traders in the Pasir Mas, especially in Rantau Panjang, have seized the opportunity to get a free terminal provided by Dr Azu Training and Consultancy (DATA).

“There are a total of 3,000 terminals provided to traders and this programme is under the Kelantan Digital Economy Industry initiative to create an inclusive digital society,” she added. — Bernama