SUNGAI PETANI, Sept 25 — Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said it is not suitable to hold the 15th General Election (GE15) this year as heavy rains and floods are expected to occur in mid-November.

Ibrahim, who is PAS deputy president, said that based on the recent weather forecast issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department, the country would receive more rainfall in mid-November than in any other month.

“It’s not suitable to hold a general election now. If it’s still being held, the police have to guard the ballot boxes, how are they going to ensure the safety of the people who are affected by the flood disaster? Furthermore, there are not enough police officers to accommodate all this,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after launching the national-level World Rivers Day celebration and the 90th anniversary of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage in Lembangan Sungai Muda here today. — Bernama