KULAI, Sept 25 — The Johor government will relook at new housing projects in the state to ensure that developers also focus on improving the drainage system, including monsoon drains.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the move is part of the state government’s efforts to solve the flood problem.

“In a housing project, usually the developer will only build a retention pond and a drain, from which water will flow into a not properly maintained monsoon drain.

“When it is not maintained and water volume increases, the monsoon drain that was built 10 to 20 years ago will not be able to cope with the increased flow. That is why from now on we will be looking at this matter at the local authority level (PBT),” he told reporters here today.

He said most of the flood hot spot areas involved 36 locations under the administration of the Johor Baru City Council (MBJB).

“In Johor Baru, for example, water flow has a great impact because it is dense and one of the oldest cities with many old houses and high-rise apartments.

“This morning, it rained heavily for less than two hours causing the road at Wisma Persekutuan to be flooded.

“At the MBJB level we have already discussed the technical aspects (to deal with) and it will be implemented immediately and if the issue involves high tide and heavy rain we will use a pump system to remove water into the sea,” he added. — Bernama