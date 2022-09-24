GEORGE TOWN, Sept 24 — A Penang state executive councillor has taken airport authorities to task over the flooding that hit the Penang International Airport yet again this morning.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin claimed in a Facebook post that his efforts to promote Penang had been affected by the flood that occurred outside the airport’s entrance and exit area, as such a sight would ruin the image of the state for tourists arriving there.

He expressed hope that relevant authorities such as Malaysia Airports, the Irrigation and Drainage Department, the Public Works Department and the Penang City Council could discuss and work together to find a long-term solution.

Several areas in Penang were hit by flash floods following heavy rain this morning, including areas of Bayan Lepas, Bayan Baru and Bukit Jambul. In addition, several main roads were also flooded. — Bernama