Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim speaks to the media at a ceremony to hand over equipment in conjunction with the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) hardcore poverty eradication (BMTKM) programme in Bukit Jalil September 25, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim says he is prepared to give a detailed explanation about the flood mitigation measures in the capital, describing the action of certain quarters who plan on suing him over the matter as their right to do so.

He said the flash flood mitigation measures in the capital had undergone audit procedures and that some of the mitigation measures had been completed while others were underway.

“But if you want to ask in writing or take legal action then we have to answer according to the law, this involves an audit, where the Auditor-General will query and so on.

“If they still want to sue because they want publicity, then it is their right, if they want an explanation, they can come and see me tomorrow or even tonight,” he told reporters at a ceremony to hand over equipment in conjunction with the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) hardcore poverty eradication (BMTKM) programme today.

Shahidan was asked to comment on media reports regarding the actions of a lawyer and several Kuala Lumpur residents who wished to continue with a lawsuit to urge him and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to provide detailed information on flood mitigation measures in the city, following the Auditor-General’s Report 2021 Series 1.

In the meantime, Shahidan said his ministry was collaborating with the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) to conduct detailed control measures in more than 30 ‘hotspots’ around the city to ensure that flash floods do not occur, especially in the upcoming monsoon season.

He said that his ministry and the DID were preparing from various aspects to face the possibility of an extraordinary rainfall situation, including drainage and rain catchment systems in addition to preparations for the evacuation of flood victims.

Earlier, Shahidan, together with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed handed over entrepreneurial equipment such as grinding machines and hair clippers to 45 participants of the BMTKM involving residents of four People’s Housing Projects in the capital.

The BMTKM is coordinated by the Economic Planning Unit and the Prime Minister’s Department together with the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department which aims to eradicate extreme poverty and is being implemented in phases until the end of 2025. — Bernama