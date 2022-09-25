Eight former pump attendants at a petrol station in the Kemaman district pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to 45 charges of abusing indent cards belonging to the Royal Malaysia Police five years ago. — Picture by Hari Anggara

CHUKAI, Sept 25 — Eight former pump attendants at a petrol station in the Kemaman district pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to 45 charges of abusing indent cards belonging to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), five years ago.

Mohamad Amirul Izzat Mohamad, Md Nazrul Khusairi Mohamad Ros, Muhamad Ikhwan Ruslan, Muhamad Aidil Mohd Kamal, Muhamad Khairi Fakhri Abd Karim, Khairul Fadhli Bahar, Abdullah Hassani Basri and Iskandar Zulkarnain Adenan — aged 23 to 32 — made the plea after the charges were read out to them.

The men were charged with fraudulently or dishonestly using PDRM indent cards with values between RM50 to RM830.05 from October to December 2017.

The charges framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code provide for a maximum prison sentence of five years and a fine, and whipping, if convicted.

Magistrate Tengku Eliana Tuan Kamaruzaman allowed all the accused bail at amounts between RM5,500 to RM30,500 in one surety each.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Azhani Azman while all the accused were represented by lawyer Nurul Farhana Shamsudin. — Bernama