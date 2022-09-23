Ismail said the 17-year-old male motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction only suffered minor injuries. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BATU PAHAT, Sept 23 — A 14-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a head-on collision with another motorcycle along Jalan Simpang Lima-Parit Sulong here early today.

Batu Pahat police chief Assistant Commissioner Ismail Dollah said the Parit Sulong police station received distress calls from the public regarding the accident at 1.35am.

"The incident happened in front of the road facing the Batu Pahat Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) that involved two motorcycles.

"The 14-year-old male victim is believed to be riding a motorcycle from the direction of Parit Sulong to Simpang Lima.

"Suddenly a motorcycle from the opposite direction entered the victim’s lane and both collided," he said in a statement issued today.

According to Ismail, the impact of the accident caused the victim to be killed on the spot.

"However, the 17-year-old male motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction only suffered minor injuries,” he said.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(a) of the Road Transport Act 1987.