KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Seven members of an independent monitoring body of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) received their letters of appointment today.

They were all appointed as members of the Consultation and Prevention of Corruption Panel (PPPR), comprising new and reappointments.

The appointment letters were handed over by Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (LPPR) chairman Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya, in the presence of MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

MACC, in a statement, said they were appointed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for a two-year period, from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2024.

“The appointed individuals are professionals and experts in various fields who can help MACC in achieving the objective of creating a society that hates corruption in various sectors,” it said.

The PPPR members include former Public Service director-general Tan Sri Borhan Dolah, who was made chairman on reappointment.

Also reappointed is Universiti Malaya Centre for Civilisational Dialogue director Prof Datuk Azizan Baharuddin while Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) executive vice-chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din was appointed on April 1 this year.

Four new PPPR members are former vice-chancellor of Universiti Sains Malaysia Prof Emeritus Datuk Asma Ismail, Malaysian Institute of Corporate Governance governor Datin Yasmin Ahmad Merican, International Islamic University Malaysia legal adviser Prof Nik Ahmad Kamal Nik Mahmod, and Al-Ikhsan Sports Sdn Bhd founder and chairman Ali Hassan Mohd Hassan. — Bernama