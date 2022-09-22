DBKL in a statement today said the location, R12 of the Bandar Baru Wangsa Maju, was an area reserved for residential development based on the Development Concept Plan for Bandar Baru Wangsa Maju which was approved in 1984. — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will not allow any development work along the foot of Bukit Dinding in Wangsa Maju here, as long as the strategic communication session with residents has not been finalised.

DBKL in a statement today said the location, R12 of the Bandar Baru Wangsa Maju, was an area reserved for residential development based on the Development Concept Plan for Bandar Baru Wangsa Maju which was approved in 1984.

“The land is privately owned and the layout plan submitted by the landowner was approved in 2004 for residential development.

“An amended layout plan was approved in 2018 for the development of residences and the facilities of a clubhouse. The amended layout plan has been assessed and found to be in compliance with the Guidelines for Hillside and Slope Areas Development Planning for the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur 2010 (GPWPKL2010),” according to the statement.

The amended layout plan also complies with the requirements of DBKL’s internal technical department and related external technical agencies, it said.

It added that the proposed development had also gone through a public opinion process and DBKL also held engagement sessions with local residents as early as 2015. — Bernama