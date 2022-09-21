The Ministry of Finance, in a statement today, said the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel would remain at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre, respectively, even though the real market price of the two products had risen beyond the current ceiling price. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — The retail price of RON97 petrol will drop by 10 sen from RM4.15 to RM4.05 per litre, while those of RON95 and diesel will remain unchanged for the week from September 22 to 28.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement today, said the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel would remain at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre, respectively, even though the real market price of the two products had risen beyond the current ceiling price.

It said the prices were set based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people continue to be protected,” it said. — Bernama