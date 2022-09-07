The Ministry of Finance said to protect consumers from global oil price hikes, the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel would remain at RM2.05 per litre and RM2.15 per litre respectively although the real market prices of the two products have increased beyond the current ceiling prices. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — The retail price of RON97 petrol will drop by 10 sen from RM4.30 to RM4.20 per litre while those of RON95 and diesel will remain unchanged for the week from September 8-14.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement today, said to protect consumers from global oil price hikes, the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel would remain at RM2.05 per litre and RM2.15 per litre respectively although the real market prices of the two products have increased beyond the current ceiling prices.

It said the prices were set based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of the people continue to be protected,” it said. — Bernama