— Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, Sept 19 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) announced that air assets of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will commence operational training and tactical flying, by flying low from Wednesday to September 26, involving the Kuantan Air Base and Pahang air space.

RMAF, in a statement here today, said that the exercise was in conjunction with the 89th Malaysian Armed Forces Day celebration on September 26 at the Kuantan Air Base, with RMAF as the organiser.

“In conjunction with this celebration, MAF will carry out a demonstration exercise which will involve aircraft belonging to all three services of the armed forces, namely the army, Royal Malaysian Navy and RMAF.

“The public is advised not to be alarmed by seeing low-flying aircraft or hearing explosions during the training period and on the actual day,” read the statement. — Bernama