RMAF jets fly in formation in conjunction with the 2022 National Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, August 31, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Police today recorded statements from a security guard on suspicion of flying a drone without approval from the authorities at the 65th National Day parade in Dataran Merdeka, here today.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said police had already recorded a statement from the 50-year-old at 1.54pm after a report was lodged.

“The Air Surveillance Police Force had to bring down a drone (force landed) the drone to where it was flown — near a restaurant at the Dato Onn roundabout in Kuala Lumpur — at 9.30am.

“The statement from the suspect had been recorded and will be forwarded to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) for further action,” he told Bernama.

The CAAM had already warned the public to not fly drones during the National Day parade for fear of any untoward incident involving public safety or increase the risk of accidents involving Royal Malaysian Air Force aircraft flying in low formation in the area. — Bernama