KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) will commence operational training and practice from tomorrow in preparation for the National Day celebration on August 31.

In a statement today, RMAF said the rehearsals on the flypast and air segment would involve aircraft belonging to all three services of the Malaysian Armed Forces, namely the army, Royal Malaysian Navy and RMAF.

“The exercise will also involve aircraft belonging to the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, and the Fire and Rescue Department.

“Throughout the training period until the actual day, the aircraft involved will perform low-altitude tactical flights,” it said.

RMAF advised the public not to be alarmed on seeing low-flying aircraft over several areas in Kuantan, Pahang and the Klang Valley during this period. — Bernama