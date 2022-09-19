Christopher Gira said the party’s confidence is based on the encouraging response from the grassroots in Selangau towards Gabungan Parti Sarawak. — Borneo Post Online pic

SIBU, Sept 19 — Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) has to finalise its pick for Selangau in the 15th General Election (GE15), but is confident of wresting the seat from the opposition, said Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira.

He said the party’s confidence is based on the encouraging response from the grassroots in Selangau towards Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“The potential candidate has not been chosen, but two or three people are already moving on the ground quietly.

“The party leaders will decide on who will be the potential candidate and it will be confirmed by the Premier of Sarawak,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Selangau is currently held by Baru Bian of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

On the party’s preparation for the upcoming polls, Gira said the PRS machinery has been going about Selangau to explain the policies of the state and federal governments to the people.

“We have been preparing since the 12th state election and that preparation is being carried over to GE15,” he added.

He also said the people are good at judging “which government brings development and which government is only good at making promises” — referring to the previous Pakatan Harapan federal administration.

In the 2018 general election, Baru defeated PRS candidate Rita Sarimah Patrick Insol in a straight fight by a slim majority of 486 votes.

Earlier, Gira officiated at the closing of an education roadshow organised by Dayak Think Tank Association (DTTAS) at the Sibu Jaya community hall. — Borneo Post Online