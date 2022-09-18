Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during the launch of the National MIC Brigade at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil September 18, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob provided assurances today that the Indian community in the country will not be left behind in development.

He said that the government had approved various allocations and initiatives for the Indian community, including anti-poverty efforts, as well as for their social development, social economy and prosperity, in line with the Keluarga Malaysia’s key philosophy of ’no one will be left behind’.

“This includes RM100 million under MITRA (Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit) for anti-poverty efforts and the social development of the community under the National Unity Ministry. Also, RM25 million for Indian community entrepreneurship development programmes.

“These are some of the government’s initiatives under Keluarga Malaysia for the Indian community. In addition to existing efforts, the Cabinet has approved the establishment of a Cabinet committee on Indian community socioeconomic development that I myself will chair,” he said in his speech at the MIC National Brigade and Crime Prevention Exhibition launch here today.

Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan an MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran were also present.

The prime minister said the establishment of the committee proved that Indian community was an important aspect of Keluarga Malaysia and his administration.

“MIC is currently engaging with all stakeholders before all suggestions from the Indian community are brought before the committee meeting,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also said the government, through the Human Resources Ministry, has implemented various upskilling and reskilling training, gig economy and other programmes to benefit Indian youth, in addition to the RM50 million allocation to assist Indian entrepreneurs and traders.

“Under the Asian International Mobility for Students (AIMS) programme, RM25 million has been allocated to assist university students from the B40 group. This is something that has never been done before.

“Tamil National Type Schools (SJKT) throughout the country continued to receive their allocations totalling RM39 million, even though the Covid-19 pandemic hit our country. I’m also confident that when things return to normal we will continue providing allocations as what we have done in the pre-Covid-19 era,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also approved RM2 million in allocation for Indian students from the hardcore poor group and also agreed with Vigneswaran’s suggestion to place Mitra under the Prime Minister’s Department and to establish Mitra Foundation.

On the MIC Brigade, he said that he was confident that it would be an additional tonic to secure BN’s victory in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

The brigade, which encompasses both MIC Youth and Women’s wings, need to always be proactive in every area to boost voters from the Indian community and ensure a big victory for BN.

“This will enable the MIC Brigade to be a universal platform and get close to the target group. The efforts of MIC leaders to set up the brigade is in line with the current political developments, especially with the implementation of Undi18,” he added. — Bernama