Barisan Nasional Chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during the launch of Barisan Nasional Youth machinery at Titiwangsa Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on September 17, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today hinted that the 15th General Election (GE15) will be held very soon.

He said the date will be determined by him and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and briefly assured that the polls are coming somewhere in the near future.

"When is the date? The President and I will talk. (Wait) A little bit, soon.

"In front of the BN leaders, including the top 5, we have to have a quick discussion after seeing the enthusiasm of all the BN Youth today," he said while speaking at the Barisan Nasional (BN)Youth Machinery Launch Ceremony at the Titiwangsa Stadium here today.

The 2,000-strong crowd started shouting "Bubar!(Dissolve)” as they called for the dissolution of the parliament.

Ismail Sabri explained that the most important thing is for BN to ensure victory in GE15.

He said with over 7.8 million new young voters added to the electoral roll for GE15, it is imperative for BN to focus on this key demographic.

"There will be a huge increase in voters in GE15, from 14.9 million in GE14 to a minimum of 22.7 million in GE15.

"Out of this, it is estimated that around four million are aged 21 years old and below.

"How far is our engagement with them and how many have we met? From Form 6 students to university students.

"It's a numbers game. How many we approach and meet with, that's what will secure our win," he said.

Ismail Sabri added that the government has announced various initiatives for the youths and it is the responsibility of BN Youth to explain the initiative especially on social media.

"It is clear in my eyes that BN Youth has risen again. I believe that no one can stop the rise of Youth.

"I am confident that if we agree to dissolve Parliament, we BN, God willing, will win GE15," he said.