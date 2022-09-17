SHAH ALAM, Sept 17 — A seven-year-old boy was tragically killed in Kampung Bukit Changgang, Banting today after a shard from the glass coffee table he fell on punctured his chest.

Kuala Langat district police chief Superintendent Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh said the incident happened while the boy was playing at home at about 4 pm.

“His parents were also at home at the time, and they claim that their son had been jumping on the sofa before he crashed through the glass table top situated in front of him.

“A broken glass piece went through his chest. The victim was rushed to a clinic nearby before he was taken to Banting Hospital, but was pronounced dead while receiving treatment in the emergency room,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Ridhwan said a post-mortem was being conducted and the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama pic