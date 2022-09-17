Barisan Nasional Chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during the launch of Barisan Nasional Youth machinery at Titiwangsa Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on September 17, 2022.— Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth machinery will be ready to provide assistance in flood-hit areas during the upcoming monsoon season, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said that should the 15th general election happen to be held at the end of the year, BN Youth will ensure help is provided in all areas affected by floods.

“We will face constraints because at the end of the year, there will be heavy rains, there is the Northeast Monsoon, but even if the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) dissolves (Parliament) during the floods, we are ready to wade through flood waters,” he said when launching BN Youth Machinery at the Titiwangsa Stadium here today.

Also present were BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan, MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and MIC president Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran.

Separately, Ahmad Zahid, who is also UMNO president, expressed confidence that based on current sentiments and high spirits displayed by BN Youth, as well as its Wanita and Puteri wings, the coalition will be able to win GE15.

“We have to take a hybrid approach, do not target youths alone, we have to work together to ensure all of our machinery is mobilised when our candidates are introduced,” he said. — Bernama



