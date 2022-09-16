Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah pays his final respects to Tun S. Samy Vellu at the latter's residence in Kuala Lumpur September 15, 2022. — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — The Sultan of Perak bid a final farewell to former minister Tun S. Samy Vellu at the latter’s home here today.

Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah who is also deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong arrived at the latter’s Jalan Ipoh house here shortly after 10am in a black Mayback sedan and was immediately ushered inside to view Samy Vellu in his coffin.

The Perak Ruler stood in silence for about a minute while the Saangiiyam, Hindu prayer music, played in the background.

Sultan Nazrin then spoke privately with the late Samy’s son, Datuk Seri S. Vell Paari, for a few more minutes and left shortly after without speaking to the media.

Samy Vellu had been a long-time MP for Sungai Siput, a constituency in Perak, from September 1974 to March 2008 and among the longest-serving ministers lasting 29 years.

Samy Vellu was also the seventh MIC president and also the ethnic Indian party's longest-serving, holding the position for 31 years.

Hundreds of people from all walks of life had been streaming into the prominent Indian Malaysian leader’s house here since yesterday to pay their last respects.

His body is to be cremated later this afternoon in Cheras.