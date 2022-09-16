Samy Vellu died in his sleep at home here early yesterday. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today joined the chorus of leaders in paying tribute to the late MIC president Tun S. Samy Vellu.

The 75-year-old recalled Samy Vellu as one who gave his all in public service without regard to the individual’s racial background.

“Personally, I will continue to remember the spirit and earnestness of the late leader towards the development of the country while we were together in the Cabinet in the late 90s,” the former deputy prime minister said on Facebook.

“I am sure that his services and sacrifices will continue to be remembered by the people and the country,” he added.

His body will be cremated later this afternoon in Cheras.

Visitors from all walks of life have been streaming into his Jalan Ipoh home here since yesterday after news of his death broke, offering condolences to his family.

Perak Ruler Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo, and former Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil were among those who paid their respects in person early this morning.