Datuk Seri Najib Razak is seen at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya August 19, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 15 — Penang governor Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak has agreed to withdraw the Darjah Utama Pangkuan Negeri (DUPN) award that was given to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Penang acting state secretary Datuk Mohd Zakuan Zakaria, in a statement today said the cancellation and repeal of the award by the governor is in line with the Penang Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s authority under Article 6 and 8 of the Penang state constitution and Rule 18 of the Darjah Pangkuan Negeri Statute 2011.

Najib was awarded the DUPN, which carries the title Datuk Seri Utama, in 2009.

Zakuan said the cancellation of the award was due to the Federal Court’s decision to uphold the High Court’s conviction and sentencing against Najib on August 23.

The cancellation and repeal of the award is effective from today onwards.