Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah will attend the state funeral ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 14 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah will represent Malaysia at the state funeral ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

The matter was stated by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah to reporters at the Foreign Ministry’s Outstanding Service Award Ceremony, here, today.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8.

According to media reports, the body of Queen Elizabeth II is now in London and will be placed in Buckingham Palace until the state funeral ceremony at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

Her body will be buried next to the grave of her husband, the late Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth II was the second longest reigning monarch in European history after King Louis XIV of France. — Bernama