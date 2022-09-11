A search and rescue (SAR) team from the Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station found the head of a missing person, who was believed to have been attacked by a crocodile while trying to cross Sungai Seguntur. — AFP pic

SANDAKAN, Sept 11 — A search and rescue (SAR) team from the Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station found the head of a missing person, who was believed to have been attacked by a crocodile while trying to cross Sungai Seguntur at a squatter area near Taman Kenari here on Friday (Sept 9), this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in a statement said the badly mauled head of an adult male was found about 300 metres from the location of the incident at 7.30am.

The case has been handed over to police for further action.

Sandakan police chief ACP Abdul Fuad Abdul Malek said a man identified only as Abdul went missing, suspected to have been the victim of a crocodile attack, at the location at 6pm on Friday.

“The victim had boarded a raft made of bamboo in trying to cross the river from his side of the bank to get to his house which is located 100 metres from the bank on the other side.

“While crossing the river, the victim is suspected to have been attacked by a crocodile and was able to scream for help, but disappeared from the eyes of witnesses,” he said. — Bernama