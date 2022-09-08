A general view of the Kajang Prison August 23, 2022. Najib has been placed in a cell that is equipped the same as other special cells for high-security prisoners. — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Disgraced former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has reportedly not been given any special treatment while imprisoned and is treated just like any other prisoner under Regulation 8 of the Prisons Act 2000.

The Pekan MP has been placed in a cell that is equipped the same as other special cells for high-security prisoners, a source told Utusan Malaysia in an article published today.

“He has been placed in an isolation cell to maintain security in the prison and for Najib himself in accordance with Regulation 8 in the relevant law.

“As a former prominent leader of the country, security measures undoubtedly will be tightened to ensure he remains safe while in the care of the Prisons Department,” the source was quoted as saying.

The source also reportedly said that Najib is not handcuffed when brought to attend his other case hearings.

This is because he has not committed any violent crimes as handcuffs are only used at the discretion of the prison, based on reasonable grounds.

“The routine followed by Najib is the same as other prisoners, the only difference is that Najib is isolated from other prisoners while doing the same activities,” the source was quoted as saying.

On September 4, Najib was said to have been moved from his cell to a treatment ward within Kajang Prison, but his ward was isolated from other prisoners because of security concerns, the source reportedly added.

Additionally, the food Najib receives is the same as what is given to other prisoners. Should he require a special diet, however, this would be at the recommendation of a medical officer for health reasons, the source reportedly said.

The prison reportedly does not allow family to bring food to inmates when they visit.

“Najib gets no special treatment as a former prime minister even though he is placed in a cell on his own and has to take cold showers, while his room has only a fan.

“From what can be seen yesterday in court, Najib has skin allergies from the redness on his neck and he has ‘shrunk’ a little.

“There is no switch in Najib’s cell. He has allergies that can cause him to stop breathing in his sleep, so he needs to use a machine.

“Even then, the wire for the machine had to be extended,” the source reportedly said.

Najib was sent to Kajang Prison on August 23 after a five-judge panel at the Federal Court upheld his conviction, 12-year jail sentence, and RM210 million fine for misappropriating RM42 million in public funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.