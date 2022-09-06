File picture of a man wading through flood water outside his house in Kampung Johan Setia in Klang December 18, 2021. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 6 — The Civil Defence Force (CDF) are prepared in terms of logistics and personnel, to face any eventuality of an unexpected floods following the unpredictable weather forecast which is expected to continue until February next year.

Its chief commissioner Aminurrahim Mohamed said the agency has a total of 4,000 members who can be mobilised within 24 hours. It is in addition to 30,000 members across the country who are also ready to face any eventualities.

“In general, we have already identified the hotspots where we expect floods to occur during the North-east Monsoon, but it is very difficult for us to predict accurately this time, we just need to be more alert in all states and follow the Meteorological Department forecast closely.

“For example, last year, we prepared our assets in the East Coast area but the floods had occurred on the West Coast like in Selangor. If we were to follow the trend, floods will happen on the East Coast and will end up near Borneo, Sabah and Sarawak,” he told reporters here today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a statement saying that almost all states in the peninsula as well as Sabah and Sarawak will face uncertain weather when more frequent rainfall is forecast to continue until next February.

Meanwhile, Aminurrahim said CDF had received an allocation of RM84.45 million under the 12th Malaysia Plan which was used to obtain certain assets to ensure the agency’s assignments progressed smoothly.

He said it included the procurement of vehicles, facilities and operational equipment, rescue equipment, aquatic equipment, paramedic equipment, firefighting equipment and communication equipment.

“In addition, the acquisition of assets also involved 100 four-wheel drive ambulances, the acquisition of operational vehicles including 46 four-wheel drive vehicles and two skylift machines,” he said.

Earlier, Aminurrahim was present at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the development of the Civil Defence Auxiliary Action System (CDAS) between CDF and the Kedah Tithe Board (LZNK).

CDAS is a database system developed as a result of CDF’s collaboration with LZNK for disaster relief management so that implementation is more effective and systematic. — Bernama