Sarawak Utility and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Nawari speaks to reporters after the launch of the Batam Sarawak Internet Cable System and Data Centre in Kuching September 6, 2022. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Sept 6 — Sarawak-based telecommunications company, irix, which is the corporate brand identity of PP Telecommunication Sdn Bhd, today launched its 700km Batam Sarawak Internet Cable System (BaSICS) and Tier IV Data Centre (irix DC), heralding the beginning of a new era in improved internet connectivity for all Sarawakians and residents of Borneo.

State Utility and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi said BaSICS and the Tier IV Data Centre in Santubong are part of the digitalisation equation to improve connectivity in Sarawak.

“These will lay down the backbone needed to bring Sarawak's internet connectivity to the next level,” he told reporters after the launch.

He expressed hope that industry players would be given more advantages in the near future to participate in the digital economy.

“I do believe it will accelerate our economic development by the year 2030,” Julaihi said, adding that this is another success by a local Sarawak-based company.

PP Telecommunication CEO Jonathan Smith said Sarawakians can look forward to improved internet access, enhancing quality of life and potential for such endeavours as e-commerce, hybrid work arrangements and enjoying online entertainment for Sarawakians, and eventually, the rest of Borneo and Kalimantan.

He said for this to happen, a strong internet backbone connecting Sarawak to the wider world needs to be in place.

“This is what we, as irix, are endeavouring to do. Today, we see the next chapter in our story — the launch of our Batam Sarawak Internet Cable System (BaSICS) and our Tier IV Data Centre at Santubong,"he said.

BaSICS is a submarine cable system, privately developed by irix, that links Batam in Indonesia with Sarawak, landing at the irix DC in Santubong where terrestrial networks can carry the improved internet access to all parts of Sarawak and Borneo, including Kalimantan.

The irix DC is the first and only Tier IV designed and certified data centre in Malaysia, offering improved redundancies with no downtime.

The two facilities form an initial phase of the Sarawak International Internet Gateway, in line with the aspirations of the Sarawak state government's Digital Transformation Programme.

Following the launch, PP Telecommunication, represented by Smith, and Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (SAINS), represented by its chief operating officer Busiai Seman, signed a client agreement.

Smith said PP Telecommunication is looking forward to working with further partners in this industry, such as ISPs and mobile carriers, to utilise its infrastructure.