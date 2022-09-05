A sports utility vehicle (SUV) accompanied by the police and the Prisons Department carrying former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak returned to the High Court as scheduled this morning to resume trial for the theft of over RM2.2 billion funds from sovereign investment firm 1MDB.

The disgraced former prime minister who is now serving a 12-year prison sentence for the theft of RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd had been admitted to Hospital Kuala Lumpur yesterday for a medical check-up yesterday.

His lead lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah told reporters at the court complex here that Najib had a health scare but is now doing well after undergoing the check-up and had been prescribed medication.

“I can tell you, he is concerned, because about a couple of months ago, he had internal bleeding caused by ulcer. His haemoglobin went down to something like 4.7, your normal is 16. So the doctor said that was a situation that you could have got a stroke, because the haemoglobin level... not because of anything, because it was bleeding without him knowing.

“So whenever he feels uncomfortable and last night was one such incident yesterday, in his stomach, so that’s why they send him for a total check-up,” the lawyer said in reply to questions from reporters during a break in the trial.

Lawyer Tan Sri Mohammad Shafee Abdullah arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, September 5, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Shafee also said that Najib was not hospitalised overnight but had been admitted for the day.

“The whole day he was there, they put him in a room, so all the tests were run.”

Asked about Najib’s health now, the lawyer said: “The current situation, they have given him some medication, so once they give you medication, that means there’s a problem lah, but he’s OK.”

Asked if Najib has to return to the hospital even though he has been given medication, Shafee indicated that this would be up to the doctors and the test results.

Shafee also confirmed that a petition for pardon had been filed last Friday on behalf of Najib in relation to the latter’s SRC International conviction.

Asked further if a review application has been filed for SRC International, Shafee replied: “When it’s filed, you will know.”

He declined to comment further on that case.

Najib was sent to jail on August 23 after the Federal Court upheld his conviction, 12-year jail sentence and RM210 million fine for embezzlement of public funds in SRC International.

However, Najib still has the option of filing for an application to have a fresh panel of judges to review the a five-judge panel Federal Court decision.

Najib was brought to court from Kajang Prison in a convoy of vehicles under police escort at about 8.45am.

His 1MDB trial is scheduled to last until Thursday this week.

Trial today before High Court judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah started at 9.46am and ended slightly past 12.30pm for the morning session. The trial will continue this afternoon.

MORE TO COME