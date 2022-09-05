On June 21, this year, the Shah Alam High Court had acquitted and discharged Samirah Muzaffar , 47, who is Nazrin Hassan’s widow and the two teenagers aged 19 and 16 after finding that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the trio. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 5 — The Court of Appeal has fixed October 31 for another case management in the prosecution’s appeal against the acquittal of Samirah Muzaffar and two teenagers on the charge of murdering Cradle Fund chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan.

Rahmat Mohamed Hazlan, one of their lawyers, when contacted, confirmed the court has fixed for further case management for the appeal as the records of appeal are not ready.

The appeal was set for case management today before Court of Appeal deputy registrar Tan Chai Wei.

On June 21, this year, the Shah Alam High Court had acquitted and discharged Samirah, 47, who is Nazrin’s widow and the two teenagers aged 19 and 16 after finding that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the trio.

Samirah and the two teenagers, as well as an Indonesian woman, Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, were charged with murdering Nazrin, 45, at his house in Mutiara Damansara between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018 and 4am the following day.

On June 23, this year, the Attorney General’s Chambers filed its notice of appeal against the High Court’s decision to acquit Samirah and the teenagers on the murder charge.

Meanwhile, on June 30 this year, Samirah and the teenagers also filed an appeal to challenge certain finding of facts by the High Court including the findings that the fire which broke out in Nazrin’s room was “done deliberately”.

The High Court judge, in his oral judgment, had said the court accepted the testimonies of the Kuala Lumpur fire and rescue department director Edwin Galan Teruki and investigating officer Halim Zulkefeli, in which they concluded that the fire was deliberately lit. — Bernama