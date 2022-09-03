ALOR SETAR, Sept 3 ― First-time voters ignorant of religion and politics will be the key to winning the 15th general election, according to PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

He said his Islamist party is laying the groundwork to win the vote of young Muslims voting voting for the first time, and is training its eyes on those deemed ignorant of religion and politics.

“The critical factor in PAS's victory in GE15 is the extent to which the election machinery is able to control the attitude of young voters who are mostly first-time voters who are said not to be interested in political issues.

“Decisive votes from among young men and women need to be the focus and target, especially among Muslims themselves who are ignorant of religion and even more ignorant in politics, which determines the future of the people,” he said in his policy speech at the 68th PAS annual congress here.

The Marang MP attributed their ignorance to the onslaught of information from social media, and said the party must counter it through education.

He said that the party’s election campaigners must be able to manage information and maximise new media platforms to appeal to their target voters.

“PAS Youth and Muslimat need to move creatively and inclusively to attract the support of young people and women who will be the deciding vote in GE15,” he said, referring to the party’s two wings.

The latest data from the Election Commission show a 40.90 per cent increase in voters this year, following the gazettement of the automatic voter registration and the landmark Undi18 Bill that lowered the voting age from 21 to 18.