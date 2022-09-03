Kelantan state health director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin spraying water at children participating in the 2022 Alor Pasir Charity Sunathon program at the Al-Mustaqim Alor Pasir Mosque in Tanah Merah, September 3, 2022. — Bernama pic

TANAH MERAH, Sept 3 — A total of 5,667 out of 154,640 premises and residential houses in Kelantan which were inspected from January to August were found to have larvae breeding areas.

Kelantan State Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said that following this, it had issued a total of 1,087 compound notices amounting to RM543,500 under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act (1975).

“The JKNK also issued a total of 109 Section 8 Notices for cleaning work instructions and destruction of potential aedes breeding grounds,” he told reporters after launching the Alor Pasir Charity Sunathon Programme involving 70 children at Masjid Al-Mustaqim, Alor Pasir here today.

Elaborating, he said the cumulative number of dengue cases in Kelantan from January to August was 513 compared to 140 for the same period last year.

“That is an increase of 373 cases or 252.21 per cent. In addition, there were two dengue-related fatalities recorded this year compared to none last year,” he said.

Dr Zaini also said that a total of 26 dengue outbreaks were reported in Kelantan from January to August compared to six for the same period last year.

“The JKNK also detected five active dengue outbreaks in Kota Bharu involving Taman Sri Mahang in Ketereh, Pantai Sabah 2 in Sering, Cherang 2 in Panji, Taman Kurnia Jaya 2 in Kemumin and Taman Kurnia Jaya 1 in Kemumin. — Bernama