PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man explained that the unifying platform of the ummah must be continued for the sake of the Malays, Islam and the future of the country. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 1 — PAS never declared that its partnership with Umno under Muafakat Nasional (MN) was over, said its deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man today.

Speaking at the Islamist party's Youth wing's muktamar or annual congress here, Tuan Ibrahim explained that the unifying platform of the Muslim community must be continued for the sake of the Malays, Islam and the future of the country.

“Our consultation saw a consensus within the framework of MN. I want to stress that MN has not been dissolved. Umno has not declared a dissolution, and neither has PAS.

“We need to maintain this platform for the interests of Islam and the Malays and the future of the country.

“MN can also be a medium for discussions on issues other than politics. Even if it’s not in a political context, we have many more issues to look at together, so that platform must exist,” he explained.

Earlier, in his opening speech, Tuan Ibrahim also said that PAS’ door is open if any political parties want to hold talks on critical seats.

He explained that if cooperation can be forged, PH will be prevented from winning the seat in question.

Tuan Ibrahim also said that PAS, as a Perikatan Nasional (PN) component party, is ready to face the 15th general election (GE15).

“However, we are aware that some seats must be talked over to avoid PH’s victory, especially DAP and its allies that working with them.

“We must look at the big picture and approach the situation with big heart. This does not mean that we are afraid of facing GE15. I want to emphasise that PAS through PN is ready to face the election whatever the situation.

“We are open if people want to talk and negotiate. We are ready to fight in all situations if that becomes an option,” he said.

On August 29, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he would work with any party except Barisan Nasional for GE15.