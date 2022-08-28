The Ipoh City Council building is decked with the Jalur Gemilang in preparation for the upcoming Merdeka Day on August 31. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 28 — Several roads in Kuala Terengganu will be closed in stages for the 2022 National Day full dress rehearsal tomorrow (August 29) and the celebration parade on Wednesday (August 31).

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Abdul Rahim Md Din said the road closures involved Jalan Pejabat (in front of Wisma Darul Iman entrance); Jalan Sultan Sulaiman (from Bulatan Batu Bersurat); the entire Jalan Kolam; Jalan Sultan Zainal Abidin (from Pasaraya Hock Kee Seng to Bulatan Batu Bersurat); Jalan Sultan Mahmud (from Bulatan Batu Bersurat to Batu Buruk traffic lights); and Jalan Muara Selatan (from Jambatan Angkat to Bulatan Batu Bersurat).

He said the road closures tomorrow and on Wednesday will be carried out in stages from 7 am to noon.

“These road closures are in conjunction with the Terengganu-level National Day 2022 celebrations. It is to prevent traffic congestion in the area,” he said in a statement today.

He said road users who want to go to the city centre can use alternative routes; users from Marang and Chendering can use Jalan Batu Buruk-Jalan Kamarudin; from Gong Badak and Kuala Nerus (Sultan Mahmud Bridge-Bukit Besar-Jalan Air Jernih); from Seberang Takir (Jalan Tengku Ampuan Bariah-Sultan Mahmud Bridge-Bukit Besar-Jalan Air Jernih); and from Simpang Tokku (Bukit Besar-Jalan Air Jernih).

“Those headed to Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah can use Jalan Sultan Mahmud from the junction of Batu Buruk to Persimpangan Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah,” he said, adding that road users are also advised to obey all instructions given by police officers on duty from time to time,” he added.

Members of the public can contact the operations room of the Kuala Terengganu district police headquarters at 09-6322243 for further enquiries. — Bernama