KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today called on the entire Malaysian Family to join together in defending the independence that was gained through the struggles of our past heroes, ahead of the National Day celebration.

The prime minister said for the love of the country, the Malaysian Family must unite and work together to safeguard and preserve the nation’s sovereignty.

“Happy National Day 2022. Malaysian Family Strong Together. Merdeka! Merdeka! Merdeka!” said Ismail Sabri through a video uploaded on his official Facebook page, today.

National Day 2022 themed ‘Malaysian Family Strong Together’ will be celebrated this Wednesday on a large scale beginning from 7am at Dataran Merdeka, where 50,000 visitors are expected to be present.

Various exciting activities have been lined up for this year’s celebration which will see the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arriving at Dataran Merdeka on a horse-drawn carriage from Menara DBKL. — Bernama