SHAH ALAM, Aug 27 — PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli today said that Pakatan Harapan (PH) would be announcing the seats that the coalition plans to contest during the 15th general election (GE15) in a month’s time.

When delivering his speech at PKR’s Election Convention here, he said that PH would also prepare a preliminary list of candidates for those seats, in a show of strength to the public.

He said that his party had already begun extensive preparations for GE15, and when the day finally arrives, other parties would realise PH was a force to be reckoned with.

MORE TO COME