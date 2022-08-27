SERDANG, Aug 27 — No parties in Perikatan Nasional (PN) are considered big or small and all component members in the coalition are treated equally, said PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said that every decision of the two-year-old coalition was made through a process of consultation in its supreme council, where every component party has representatives to freely voice their opinions.

"There is no one party that can force its views upon other parties. This unity should be built upon the principle of a common struggle and mutual respect among party members,” he said in his keynote address at the 2022 Perikatan Nasional Convention here today.

PN comprises Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), PAS, Gerakan, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).

Muhyiddin, who is Bersatu president, also said PN was prepared to set up a committee to scrutinise the proposed Political Funding Act, before it is submitted to the government in a bid to create a political culture with integrity.

Muhyddin said today’s convention should also debate the subject of political transformation to rid politics of corruption and submit the recommendations adopted for consideration and action by the PN supreme council.

Apart from this, Muhyiddin said he had asked supreme council member Tan Sri Radzi Sheikh Ahmad to prepare a Bersatu book of ethics for reference by party members.

"Although we already have a code of ethics for members, this book will spell out the link between elements of the code and religious and moral values, which must be used as a guide by every member,” he added.

At the ceremony, Muhyiddin presented the ‘Anugerah Prihatin PN’ to five recipients, including a non-Muslim house of worship, for their contributions to and extraordinary concern for the community.

Among the recipients is Dr S. Madhusudhan, 40, better known as Dr Teddy Bear, who set up a clinic which has been providing free service to the homeless and vulnerable groups in the Klang Valley since 2015, and Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya, which provided free halal food to flood victims in the Klang Valley last year.

Muhyiddin and other top PN leaders cut a ‘pulut kuning’ (yellow glutinous rice) and cake in conjunction with PN’s second anniversary celebration. — Bernama