KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) will hold its first convention together with the coalition’s second-anniversary celebration at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), Selangor, this Saturday.

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the PN Convention 2022 would, among others, discuss current issues related to the people, outline PN’s key plans in facing the 15th General Election and set the coalition’s policies and direction.

He said it also aims to increase people’s confidence that PN has a harmonious, relevant and fresh offer in line with the aspirations of Malaysians.

“PN believes that the PN Convention 2022 can be a platform to renew the coalition’s determination to serve the people and strengthen the cooperation of its component parties as a whole,” he said in a statement today.

Hamzah said the convention would be officiated by PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and attended by component party presidents, PN leaders and around 1,800 delegates, including members of Parliament and state assemblymen.

In addition, he said the Perikatan Nasional Prihatin Award would be presented to individuals and organisations who have shown great concern, sacrifices and contributions to the country and society. — Bernama