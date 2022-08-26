Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid during the Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony between Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) August 26, 2022 in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 (Bernama) -- Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to ensure the efficient use of sustainable energy resources while creating new opportunities for green growth.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the collaboration involved the installation of photovoltaic solar system panels for the generation of clean electricity at Mara educational institutions (IPMa) and the development of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure for the operation and management of Mara Liner buses.

"The EV charging infrastructure development project for the operation and management of Mara Liner buses is a pilot project that will be implemented on Langkawi Island using four electric buses plying four routes and it's estimated to benefit more than 68,000 residents," he said at a press conference after witnessing the MoU signing ceremony.

He said the collaboration was in line with the National Renewable Energy Policy 2025 under the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) Malaysia.

The MoU also includes the provision of telecommunication services and internet access at Mara educational institutions by TNB subsidiary, Alloy Technology Sdn Bhd, and the development of human capital with a target of over 30,000 students and trainees in the field of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), which will be empowered under the Mara and TNB ecosystem.

The scope of the collaboration also involves entrepreneurship programmes in the fields of technology, telecommunications and EV.

"I hope more industry players will join forces with the agencies under the ministry in our efforts to contribute to the industrial and economic growth in the country, besides strengthening environmental sustainability," he said.