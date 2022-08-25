KTMB said that two additional services on the Pulau Sebang to Batu Caves route will be provided at 4.35am and 5.05am on that day. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) will provide five additional komuter services in the Klang Valley sector to facilitate the public to participate in the National Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka on August 31.

KTMB said that two additional services on the Pulau Sebang to Batu Caves route will be provided at 4.35am and 5.05am on that day.

In addition, KTMB will also provide services from Port Klang to Tanjung Malim at 5.20am and 5.50am, and from Tanjung Malim to Port Klang at 5.15am.

“This initiative is a sign of KTMB’s support to the government in conjunction with the National Day celebration, after two years of not being able to celebrate due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” KTMB said in a statement.

KTMB advises users to plan their journeys in advance, and to obtain information on train movements through the MyRailtime application, its official website or by contacting the KTMB call centre at 03-2267 1200. — Bernama