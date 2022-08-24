PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang delivers a speech at the Everly Hotel in Putrajaya July 17, 2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 24 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow believes PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang will pay the price at the next general election for disparaging non-Muslims and non-Bumiputera as the “roots of corruption”.

The state DAP chief said he agreed with Hadi that corruption is a serious issue that can destroy a nation but disagreed with the PAS leader’s racial take on the subject.

“We should look at corruption, not based on race, but as a national issue,” he told a news conference here today.

Chow said Hadi was a veteran lawmaker who had spoken about corruption many times before and is “only now” linking it to race.

He believes Hadi’s remarks were made due to the upcoming 15th general election.

“This will only affect support for him,” added Chow, who is both Tanjong MP and Padang Kota assemblyman.

He was commenting on Hadi’s Facebook post a few days ago in which the latter accused non-Muslims and non-Bumiputera of being the “roots of corruption” in the country.

Leaders on both sides of the political divide have criticised Hadi for playing the racial card, with some calling for the PAS leader to be sacked as special envoy to the Middle East.