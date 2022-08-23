Khairil Nizam said that the Islamist party has never had any corruption charges against its leaders. — Picture by Mierza Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — PAS has today pointed to the corruption cases involving leaders of DAP, Malaysia United Democratic Alliance and Umno, after public backlash against its president for the latter's racist remark pertaining to graft.

In a statement, its information chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin urged the trials of the trio to be concluded before the 15th general election (GE15) to restore the public’s trust in the country's institutions.

"It is even more shameful when some have tried to use political power to free themselves from a fair trial in court,” he said.

Khairil Nizam also said that the Islamist party has never had any corruption charges against its leaders.

"In fact, if there is a case within PAS, PAS itself will bring those involved to justice,” he said.

Khairil’s remark came after PAS’ president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang commented that non-Muslims and non-Bumiputera made up the bulk of what he called the "roots of corruption" — those who chase illicit gains — to the detriment of the country's economy and politics.

In response, Transparency International Malaysia president Muhammad Mohan said yesterday that Abdul Hadi’s remark was not only racist but potentially seditious, and urged the authorities to take action against the leader for making such an irresponsible statement.

Abdul Hadi also received backlash from both sides of the political divide, with leaders from DAP and MCA slamming his remark.