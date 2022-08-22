Penang PH chairman Chow Kon Yeow said the PH national leadership has left it to the various state leaderships to achieve a consensus on seat allocations between the parties in the coalition. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 22 — Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) will be discussing the seat distribution among the parties in the coalition for the general elections soon, said Penang PH chairman Chow Kon Yeow.

The Penang chief minister said the PH national leadership has left it to the various state leaderships to achieve a consensus on seat allocations between the parties in the coalition.

It is only if the state fails to reach a consensus that the national leadership will make the decision, he added.

“The Penang PH secretary has already sent out notices to the various parties to submit their proposal,” he said in a press conference at his office today.

He said the proposals will be discussed in the forthcoming Penang PH leadership meeting.

“This is of course subjected to the ongoing political heat of an upcoming general election,” he said.

He said these few days the political heat in anticipation of the general elections is increasing.

Meanwhile, when asked about the DAP’s strategy in facing the elections to retain the state government, Chow said the only strategy is to ensure the state’s achievements will instill confidence among the voters.

“We hope that our achievements this term can give people confidence in our performance and that we can be trusted to provide the best service to the people,” the Penang DAP chairman said.

He said they also hope to communicate to the public to come out to vote and not give up.

“We want voters to know that there is still hope and they should not give up due to the state of the country’s politics currently,” he said.

He said it is because of the current state of the country that voters must come out to vote in order to see change.