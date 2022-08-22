Datuk Seri Najib Razak is seen at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya August 19, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Former religious affairs minister Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof, in a statement today, said people should have faith in the Federal Court proceedings.

Referring to Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s SRC International Sdn Bhd case, he said if Najib is found innocent he should be freed, otherwise he should be receive just punishment.

“Najib’s action of undertaking a sumpah laknat at the Kampung Baru Mosque yesterday is regrettable.

“It is an attempt to play on religious sentiment among his supporters while the Federal Court is in session with his trial.

“This action comes after various efforts to postpone the trial failed. Even more regrettable when he gathered his supporters together to witness his oath included a religious speaker Ustaz Kazim Alias,” Mujahid added.

On Sunday night, the former prime minister uttered a sumpah laknat (swearing in the face of divine retribution) at Kampung Baru Mosque, saying he was not aware if the RM42 million came directly or indirectly from SRC.

“The mufti and religious affairs minister should offer some advice on this issue,” said Mujahid, who is also Amanah vice president.

“Is this the image of a Malay we want or a Malay who is more dignified and holds on to religious values as best as possible and not a Malay whose emotions can be played by racial sentiments and narrow-minded religion,” he said.

Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, who leads a five-member Federal Court bench, had set August 23 to 26 to hear the appeal.

On August 16, the Federal Court had unanimously dismissed Najib’s legal team’s request to postpone hearing his final appeal against his conviction of misappropriating funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd that would send the former prime minister straight to jail for 12 years and pay a RM210 million fine if upheld.